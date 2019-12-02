Man wounded in shooting last week near Coe College dies from injuries

A man who was injured in a shooting near the campus of Coe College has died from those injuries, according to law enforcement.

Levi Hunter Allen Holten, 20, of Cedar Rapids, has passed away, according to the Linn County Medical Examiner's Office. He was wounded in a shooting incident on Monday, November 25, 2019.

At around 5:17 a.m. that day, Cedar Rapids Police received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound in his abdomen located in the alley between the 1500 block of C Avenue NE and D Avenue NE. Officers arrived and began emergency medical care before Holten was transported to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital.

Holten's body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.