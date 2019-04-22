Man with firearm charges connected to Cresco murder

Authorities say a West Union man recently arrested for federal gun violations is connected to a 2018 murder in Cresco.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier says 33-year-old Gilbert Lopez Junior wiped down the handgun that killed Zoanne Fullhart.

Investigators believe her husband, 35-year-old Brian Fullhart, shot and killed her last year. They now believe Lopez used baby wipes to wipe down the gun.

Fullhart has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder. His trial is set for May 6th.