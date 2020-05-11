Man whose protective mask helped in Illinois jail escape is caught

Authorities have captured a man who escaped from a Chicago jail by wearing a coronavirus protective mask and pretending to be another detainee who was set for release.

Jahquez Scott, 21 (Courtesy: Cook County Jail)

The Cook County Sheriff's Department said Monday that Jahquez Scott was arrested in a Chicago home on Saturday. Scott escaped from the county jail on May 2 after he allegedly promised to pay another detainee who was scheduled to be released that day.

When the other detainee's name was called, the 21-year-old Scott allegedly stepped forward, signed his release paperwork and walked out of jail.

The other detainee has been charged with aiding and abetting the escape of a felon.