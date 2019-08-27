Man who went missing near Lake Okoboji found dead

Authorities have recovered the body of a man who went missing near Lake Okoboji Saturday night.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, Vince Harvey, 24, of Fort Dodge, was last seen Saturday night near Lake Okoboji, near Parks Marina. He was reported missing Sunday morning.

Around 11:50 p.m. Monday, deputies walking near the Barefoot Bar found Harvey's body about 45 yards from the shore, near a dock.

Deputies called in a dive team which recovered the body and identified it as Harvey.

Police did not release any further details.