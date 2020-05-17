Man who went missing in October found according to authorities

Authorities confirmed Sunday that Dan Gessner, who went missing in October of 2019, has been found. No other information has been given.

Dan Gessner, who has been reported missing in the Dubuque area since the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 (Courtesy: Leah Murray)

He was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday, October 21st in East Dubuque, Illinois.

That Sunday evening, Dan was seen at a couple of bars in downtown Dubuque. The Gessners know he went to East Dubuque at 2 am, and private surveillance footage last capture him at 3:15 am, walking east on Sinsinawa Avenue.

In the days after his disappearance, friends organized a search in East Dubuque. The Dubuque and East Dubuque fire departments and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources have also searched the Mississippi River.