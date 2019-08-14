Man who pleaded guilty in string of Cedar Rapids arson incidents sentenced

A man who was charged with multiple crimes related to arson and burglary incidents in August 2018 has been sentenced to prison.

Grant Ajango, 23, pleaded guilty to various charges in an agreement with prosecutors on May 16, 2019. This included three counts of second-degree arson, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, reckless use of fire or explosives, and third-degree burglary.

On Wednesday, August 14, Ajango was sentenced to jail for up to 10 years with credit for time served. He may be eligible for parole at a later date. The judge ordered his sentences to be served concurrently. If they were served consecutively, it would have been a total of up to 40 years and 30 days in jail.

Ajango was also fined $4,815, which was ordered suspended in order to aid in the payment of restitution to the victims of his crimes. He will be required to pay $4,427.52 to Park Cedar Rapids and $3,515.50 to HSBC Bank USA.

Other charges of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools, third-degree criminal mischief, carrying weapons, interference with official acts, third-degree attempted burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The guilty pleas and sentences stem from incidents in August 2018, when Ajango attempted to start a truck on fire in the Five Seasons Parkade, a house fire, and a fire that destroyed one of the former Duchess Cleaners locations.

Ajango is being held at the Linn County Jail.