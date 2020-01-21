Man who left mother in feces-filled home in Buchanan County is sentenced

A man whose elderly mother was found in a feces-filled house with 18 dogs in northeast Iowa has been given jail time and probation.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that David Rogers was sentenced last week to a year in jail with all but 60 days suspended.

Authorities say Rogers and his mother lived in a Brandon home.

Authorities say that last August he went to a hospital for a lengthy stay without making arrangements for the care of his mother or the dogs.

Officers called to the home later in the month found the dogs, four dog carcasses and the filth.