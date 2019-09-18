Man who had affair with woman allegedly killed by corn rake testifies in court

During the second day of testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing his wife with a corn rake, the prosecution called several people to describe their relationships with the couple.

Todd Mullis watches testimony while on trial for first-degree murder (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

Todd Mullis, of Earlville, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Amy. She died last November.

Jerry Frasher, the man who Amy Mullis had an affair with the summer before her death, testified today. He said Mullis told him her husband was controlling, and she felt like she was a slave or a hostage.

She explained to him that she didn’t want Todd to know about the affair.

“One time she did say that if he ever found out she would disappear,” Frasher said.

Frasher also said he was afraid of Todd finding out.

Dr. Kelly Kruse, the state medical examiner who conducted Amy Mullis’ autopsy also testified on Wednesday. She described seeing injuries on her face, hands, and knees.

Kruse said she observed six puncture wounds on her back, which she believes came from the corn rake. She said Mullis’s injuries indicate she was punctured more than once.

“Those four wounds went back to front, right to left, and downward. The leftmost also went back to front, right to left, but they went upward,” Kruse said.

She concluded from the autopsy that Mullis’ death was a homicide.