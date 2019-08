A Delaware County man is pleading guilty to firing a cannon that killed a woman.

The charge against Max Fenton, 31, is involuntary manslaughter. Police say on July 2, 2016, he set off a replica Civil War cannon that was made from a sawed off barrel of a rifle. A piece of the cannon struck Lori Heims, 55, and killed her.

A judge will decide whether to accept Fenton's guilty plea at a court hearing on October 29.