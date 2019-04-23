Man who fell from construction site in downtown Cedar Rapids dies

A man who fell from a downtown Cedar Rapids construction site has died from his injuries, officials announced Tuesday.

On April 22 at 2:25 p.m., emergency responders were sent to a report of a person laying in the alleyway between United Fire Group's buildings at 110 and 118 2nd Avenue SE. They found Michael Dean Patterson, 47, of Norwalk, with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was pronounced dead later Monday evening.

Patterson had apparently fallen off of a beam while working at a construction site. He worked for Architectural Wall Systems, a contractor on the project for United Fire Group's building renovations.

Cedar Rapids Police do not suspect any criminal liability in this accident. However, it will be investigated by the employer, and likely by the Iowa Division of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.