Man who fell from Jack Trice Stadium upper deck identified

The man who was injured after falling from the upper-level seating at Iowa State University's football stadium was identified by officials on Monday, with more details around the circumstances of the fall released.

Eric Ely is carried out of Jack Trice Stadium on a stretcher by emergency responders after falling from upper-level seating onto a lower section on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 (KCCI)

Eric Ely fell from his seat in Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, October 26, 2019, during Iowa State's football game against Oklahoma State University.

According to a newly-obtained police report, Iowa State University Police received a report of a man having fallen from the upper-level at around 3:07 p.m. This man was later identified as Ely, falling from Section V onto persons below in Section 31 of the lower-level seating area.

Ely was conscious after falling into the seats below and was loaded onto a stretcher by an officer and paramedics. He was taken to Ames Municipal Hospital via ambulance, then to a hospital in Des Moines via air ambulance.

Three women in the lower-level seating area were hit by Ely's body when he fell. Their injuries appeared to be minor but one of the women was taken to a local hospital.

According to witnesses who were in the same section as Ely, he was attending the game by himself and was extremely enthusiastic about big plays during the game. The fall evidently happened right as he jumped up after a big play by the Cyclones, with witnesses saying that it was his momentum carried him over the edge in spite of an attempt to grab at a railing.

Ely told investigators that he did not recall many of the circumstances surrounding his fall because of injuries he sustained. The last things he remembered doing were texting friends who were also attending the game and trying to find a seat in the lower-level seating areas.