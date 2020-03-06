Man who drunkenly shot at deer but hit woman pleads guilty

An Iowa man is awaiting sentencing for drunkenly firing a rifle and wounding a woman inside her home instead of a deer he'd hoped to kill.

Court records say 35-year-old Lee Ryals pleaded guilty Wednesday. Authorities say the 73-year-old woman was cleaning her stove on Jan. 4 last year near Ottumwa when she heard a loud noise and felt pain in the back of her head.

She drove herself to a hospital, where doctors removed a bullet. Authorities say Ryals was drunk when he pulled the trigger on the deck of a camper where he'd been staying. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 29.