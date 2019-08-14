Man who admitted to killing former Iowa State golfer writes letter of apology

The man who pleaded guilty to killing a former Iowa State golfer wrote a letter to a judge, apologizing for her murder.

Collin Richards, 22, admitted he stabbed Celia Barquin-Arozamena to death back in June. She was golfing near the university's campus in Ames last September.

Richards was staying at a homeless camp in the area at the time.

An acquaintance told police Richards said he had "an urge to rape and kill a woman."

Barquin-Arozamena had no connection to Richards.

The student from Spain had been a star on the Iowa State University golf team. She was finishing her degree in engineering at Iowa State and had been working toward joining the women's pro tour.

Richards sent a letter to a Story County judge Tuesday. In it, he said he wanted to show remorse for stripping a life from society. He also claimed change is his mission and that new life is his goal.

Richards is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing on Aug. 23.

The mandatory sentence in Iowa for first-degree murder is life in prison with no chance of parole.