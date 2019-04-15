Man went to Mall of American intending to kill, complaint says

A criminal complaint says the man suspected of throwing a 5-year-old boy off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America told police he went to the Minnesota mall looking for someone to kill.

Emmanuel Aranda was charged Monday with attempted premeditated first-degree murder in Friday's attack. The child is fighting for his life in a Minneapolis hospital with head trauma and multiple broken bones.

The complaint filed in Hennepin County says the child and his mother were standing outside a restaurant when Aranda came close to them, picked up the child and threw him over the balcony.

The complaint says Aranda told police he had been coming to the mall for several years seeking to talk to women, but had been rejected and it caused him to lash out.