Man wanted for involvement in shooting death in Iowa City arrested in Texas

A man wanted in connection to a shooting death in Iowa City in April has been arrested in Texas.

Reginald Little was taken into custody on Friday by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

Little is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting death of Kejuan Winters that happened in Iowa City on April 20, 2020. He will be extradited back to Johnson County from Texas where he will await trial.

Iowa City First Responders say they were called to 1960 Broadway, apartment A2, on April 20, for a disturbance. Gunshots can be heard on the call.

Officers found Durojaiye Antonio Rosa, 22, and an adult female present at the residence. They told police a man, matching the shooter's description, entered the residence, fought with the victim, and then a gunshot was heard.

In a follow-up interview, Rosa admitted to discussing a plan to rob the victim, but that he did not plan for the victim to be shot.

Officials said Rosa is charged with first-degree murder for his role in Winters’ death. The other person who is also facing charges is 21-year-old Jordan Hogan who police say lied to them during their investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Iowa City Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.