Man wanted for homicide charge in Michigan may be in Eastern Iowa

The U.S. Marshals Nothern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is asking the public's help in locating a fugitive from Michigan who may be in Eastern Iowa.

Franky Joseph Ackley, 23, was last known to be in the Cedar Rapids area. He is wanted for charges of murder and possession of weapons in the state of Michigan after an incident on March 6th in Jackson.

Ackley is described at 6' 1", weighing around 145 pounds has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a cleft lip and a tattoo on his left hand.

Ackley was last seen on the NE side of Cedar Rapids Wednesday night. He is considered armed and dangerous and that the public should not approach him.

If you have any information on where he may be, contact the US Marshalsat at (319)362-4411.