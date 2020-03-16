Man tries to steal merchandise from Cedar Rapids Walmart before injuring officers, starting chase

A man is in custody after police say he tried to steal a cart full of merchandise from a Cedar Rapids Walmart before injuring officers and starting a chase.

Police arrested 51-year-old Charles Ford Sunday night. Officers said he stole a shopping cart full of items from the Walmart on Blairs Ferry Road around 10:15 last night and hurt an employee.

They found him driving into concrete posts in a parking lot before he rammed a squad car, hurting the two officers inside. Police say it led to a chase down I-380 where he tried to hit other vehicles.

It ended when he drove his vehicle into the side of a garage in the 2200 block of Grande Avenue Southeast.

The officers in the squad car went to Mercy hospital with moderate injuries.