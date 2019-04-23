Man to pay $10 million to young girl he sexually abused

A judge has ordered a Hardin County man to pay $10 million to a girl and her mother after he was found guilty of sexually abusing the girl.

The girl, who is nine years old, and her mother filed a civil lawsuit against Dean Hilpipre. The mother says Hilpipre started molesting the girl when she was two years old and the abuse continued for four years.

The mother says she filed the civil lawsuit after Hilpipre admitted to it and a judge only sentenced him to five years of probation.

