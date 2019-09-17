Man sets self on fire at downtown Des Moines library

Des Moines police say Locust Street from 10th through 12th streets is temporarily closed due to a fire investigation after a man reportedly set himself on fire.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. at the downtown Des Moines Library at 1000 Grand Ave. The library has been closed and evacuated.

Police said the man poured an unknown liquid on himself and then set himself on fire. Library staff used a fire extinguisher and put out the flames. The man was taken to a local hospital.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the 36-year-old man.

The Des Moines Library announced on social media that it will remain closed until further notice.

Our Central Library is closed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Des Moines Public Library (@dmpl) September 17, 2019

Police ask that you find an alternate route if needing to travel through this area.