Man seriously hurt after falling from golf cart in Dubuque County

Authorities in Dubuque County are investigating after a man reportedly fell off a golf cart he was riding in Epworth.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of 501 1st Avenue NE.

When authorities got to the scene, they found Bradley Wolfe, 42, of Dubuque, lying in the shoulder of the road.

Authorities said Wolfe had been riding on the rear-facing seat on the back of a golf cart when he fell off and hit his head on the pavement.

Paramedics took him to Mercy Hospital for serious head injuries. He was eventually taken to UIHC.