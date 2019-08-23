Man sentenced to a decade in prison for involvement in Sprint store robbery

A Cedar Rapids man who was involved in an armed carjacking and robbery of a Sprint store back in 2017 was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Gage Rupp, 25, pleaded guilty to robbery and weapon charges. In October of 2017, he stole a woman's vehicle at gunpoint and then used the vehicle in a robbery at a Sprint phone store in Cedar Rapids.

Rupp has a long history of criminal activity in the Cedar Rapids area. This includes drug possession, attempted burglary, assaulting his pregnant girlfriend twice, and interference with official acts.

Evidence also showed that he was present at least 13 incidents of gunfire in the last 5 years and was also a drug dealer in 2017. Officials say Rupp was also involved in a stolen credit card scheme.

The judge called Rupp a "menace" and a "drain on society." Judge Leonard Strand also said that Rupp had many chances to change his life, saying there is "no excuse" for his conduct and he deserves a twelve-year sentence because "it's time to pay the price."