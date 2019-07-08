Man sentenced to 60 years for 2017 shooting of Cedar Rapids woman

A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced on Monday in relation to a November 2017 shooting death for three counts that he pleaded guilty to in May, according to court filings and Linn County attorneys.

Zackary Ildefonso, 25, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty on May 10 to charges of voluntary manslaughter with the use of a dangerous weapon, attempted murder, and first-degree burglary. Pursuant to the plea deal, he was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison, served consecutively.

In accordance with his plea, a charge of first-degree murder was changed to voluntary manslaughter, charges of trafficking stolen weapons and control of a firearm by a felon were dropped, and a first-degree burglary charge was added.

By pleading guilty, Ildefonso admitted that he shot and killed Heidi Stephens, 33, of Cedar Rapids, at 1515 2nd Avenue SE on November 20, 2017, after an argument about a purse that he had just stolen from her. He had also shot at Andrew Shank in an attempt to kill him during the same dispute. Ildefonso claimed that he began firing his weapon because he believed that Shank was carrying a knife.

Additionally, Ildefonso admitted to breaking into the home of Norman Carpenter, located at 1606 K Avenue NE, on October 23, 2017, while people were present in the home to steal a .357-caliber revolver. This was the same gun that was used to shoot Stephens.

Ildefonso is being held at the Linn County Jail.