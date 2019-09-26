Man sentenced to 18 years in prison after cell phone store robbery

A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to 18 years in prison in relation to a robbery that took place at a cell phone store in 2017.

Cedric Wright, 22, was convicted of four separate charges: carjacking, carrying a firearm during the carjacking, unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon, and unlawful drug user. He pled guilty in October of 2018 to robbery and conspiracy to rob the store.

Wright carjacked an 18-year-old woman at gunpoint on October 22, 2017. Evidence showed that another offender in the case, Derrick Ford, agreed to take Wright and Gage Rupp to an apartment complex on the west side of Cedar Rapids in his van. Once they reached the complex, they all got into the stolen vehicle, where they went to the cell phone store.

Wright and Rupp entered the store and demanded the clerk take them into the inventory room. The clerk testified in court, "I felt in fear of my life."

The offenders came out with $1,000 in cash along with $40,000 worth of cell phones and other electronics. Police were alerted on the robbery and apprehended all three of the offenders quickly.

Wright will also have to $600 in special assessments and serve five years of supervision after his imprisonment.

Gage Rupp was sentenced back in August for 12 years in prison for the same case. Derrick Ford with service 20 months in prison after he pled guilty to aiding and abetting the robbery.