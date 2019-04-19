Man sentenced to 15 years on meth-related charges

A man who conspired to manufacture methamphetamine has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Justin Michael Cinkan, 28, of Cedar Rapids, was convicted last year of conspiring to manufacture five grams or more of methamphetamine near a school and possessing pseudoephedrine for the purpose of manufacturing methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said that between September 2015 and May 2016, Cinkan purchased over 25 grams of pseudoephedrine for the purpose of cooking meth. On four other occasions during that time frame, he had been blocked from purchasing pseudoephedrine as a result of the State of Iowa’s electronic pseudoephedrine tracking system.

Evidence also showed that Cinkan had other individuals purchase pseudoephedrine and other materials used for manufacturing meth.

In the few days prior to May 1, 2016, Cinkan and a woman stockpiled materials to cook meth at a home in Marion. Cinkan and the woman got into an argument and he threatened to blow up the female by lighting an active one-pot meth lab on fire. After the woman’s brother found an apparent one-pot meth lab in the house and called the police, the Marion Police Department discovered the one-pot lab and other meth-making materials in the house.

At his sentencing, a judge found that Cinkan had recruited others into the conspiracy, and also found that he had testified falsely at trial. The court also noted that Cinkan had gone on a “crime spree” in May 2016.

Cinkan was convicted of three felonies after he stole, and then abandoned, three cars during the week after the discovery of his meth lab on May 1. The final stolen car was later found with materials for meth manufacturing still inside. Cinkan had also previously been convicted of a felony crime of possessing methamphetamine precursors.

Cinkan was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve an 8-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.