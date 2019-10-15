Man sentenced to 10 years for child sex crimes in Buchanan County

A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in June to charges related to sexual contact with a child.

Benjamin David Steinbron, 39, of Jesup, pleaded guilty to indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor, and lascivious acts with a child, a class C felony.

Steinbron will serve 10 years in prison. He must also pay civil fines, submit a specimen for DNA profiling and undergo sex offender treatment. He will be placed on the sex offender registry and be under supervision as if he were on parole for the remainder of his life.