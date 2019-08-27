Man sentenced for trying to bring meth from California to Iowa

A judge sentenced a California man after he pleaded guilty to a charge for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams on Monday sentenced Thomas Edward Clutts, Jr., 45, of Riverside, California to 25 years in federal prison.

As part of a plea agreement, Clutts admitted that he arranged for another man to buy seven pounds of meth from a source in California and distribute in Iowa.

"Clutts also admitted possessing a gun while in Iowa that he carried in connection with and furtherance of the drug conspiracy," according to court documents. "Clutts has a long criminal history, including prior convictions for multiple drug-related crimes and robbery in California."

He entered the guilty plea in early January 2019.