Man sentenced for enlisting cousin to threaten another at gunpoint for domain name

A man who ran various social media pages while a student at Iowa State was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of conspiracy charges in April, according to federal prosecutors.

Rossi Lorathio Adams II, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on a charge of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force, threats, or violence. Adams must also pay the victim $9,000 in restitution.

Adams ran what was described by prosecutors as a social media company called State Snaps in 2015 while he was enrolled at Iowa State University. The organization had profiles on Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and other social media platforms, primarily posting videos and images of students at the school. These posts featured people in crude situations, sometimes while drunk or naked. The profiles, which Adams operated under the username Polo, had over 1 million followers at their peak.

Prosecutors said that Adams became interested in acquiring the website domain name "doitforstate.com" since he often used the phrase in his social media posts. The domain name was registered to a man in Cedar Rapids, who refused to sell it after repeated contacts by Adams between 2015 and 2017.

Adams enlisted his cousin, Sherman Hopkins, Jr., to coerce the domain name's owner by breaking into his home. They executed this plan on June 21, 2017, when Adams took Hopkins, who was wearing pantyhose on his head and dark sunglasses, to the man's home. He sent Hopkins into the home with a note that contained instructions for transferring the doitforstate.com address to Adams.

Prosecutors said that Hopkins was spotted by the man as he entered the home, and he took shelter inside an upstairs bedroom. Hopkins was able to break into the room, take the man to his computer and presented him with the note from Adams. He ordered the man to complete the transfer while holding a gun to his head.

The domain name's owner was pistol-whipped by Hopkins but was able to wrest control of the gun from him and shoot Hopkins multiple times in the chest. Law enforcement was immediately notified of the incident.

The man was hit by a bullet in the leg during the attempt to take the gun from Hopkins.

Adams must also pay court costs of $3,957.45 and attorney's fees of $22,000 after court officials discovered that he was earning large amounts of money while at trial, making him ineligible for the court-appointed attorney he used during the proceedings.

Adams is being held at the Linn County Jail.