Man living in Hiawatha sentenced for illegally entering U.S. after two prior deportations

A U.S. District Court judge in Cedar Rapids sentenced a man to 2 years in prison after police said he illegally entered the country after being deported twice.

In March 2019, Sergio Sanchez-Juarez, 32, of Mexico, pleaded guilty to coming into the country illegally after having been convicted of a felony.

According to the plea, "Sanchez-Juarez admitted he had previously been deported from the United States in September 2017 and November 2017 and illegally reentered the United States without the permission of the United States government."

Officials said Sanchez-Juarez has illegally entered the United States at least six times. He was deported after an OWI conviction in September 2017.

He also has prior convictions in Linn County, Iowa, in January 2011 and June 2014 for OWI, according to court records.

"Sanchez-Juarez was found by immigration agents in November 2018 after he was charged in Linn County, Iowa, with OWI. He was convicted of this fourth OWI offense in February 2019. Sanchez-Juarez was also deported to Mexico in February 2007 and July 2014."