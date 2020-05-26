Man scheduled for trial in death of Sioux City homeowner

A 45-year-old Carroll man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Sioux City man.

Gary Dains Jr. pleaded not guilty last week in the death of 65-year-old Paul Smith in July. He is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 27.

Court documents say Dains had previously stolen from Smith when he returned to Smith's home in July. A fight broke out when Smith told Dains to leave.

Court documents say Dains told police Smith was breathing but not talking when he left the house with about $120 and Smith's car. Dains reportedly told police he stole the items to sell them to buy methamphetamine.