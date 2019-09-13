Man says he saw woman burn bloody clothes after 1992 killing

A man testified that he saw a woman burn bloody clothes at her eastern Iowa home a day or two after prosecutors allege that she beat her ex-boyfriend to death with a baseball bat in 1992.

Annette Cahill, 56, of Tipton (Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)

Scott Payne told a jury Thursday that Annette Cahill, whom he had met through a friendship with one of her relatives, said the clothes were covered with red paint. But he said he knew it was blood because of his days working at a meatpacking house slaughtering pigs, the Muscatine Journal reported.

Cahill, now 56, was charged in May 2018 with first-degree murder, accused of beating to death Corey Wieneke with a bat that was later found near his home in rural West Liberty. Police have said Cahill had been in a sexual relationship with Wieneke, who was engaged, and that they had argued about his involvement with another woman hours before he was killed on Oct. 13, 1992.

A witness came forward in 2017, saying Cahill had implicated herself in the death in 1992, prompting authorities to re-examine the case. Cahill is now a mother of three adult children and a grandmother.

Her first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.

Payne didn't testify about the clothes at the first trial. A prosecutor asked Thursday why Payne didn't report what he saw to law enforcement, and he replied that was using drugs and driving illegally at the time and was not at a "good place" in his life.

"I tried to avoid the police as often as I could," he said.

He also testified that he knew Cahill and Wieneke had a relationship because Cahill spent nights at Wieneke's home.