A 35-year-old man is recovering, after authorities had to rescue him out of the Cedar River in Linn County.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the rescue happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, in the Palisades-Kepler State Park.

When authorities arrived the found the man struggling to stay above water, on the south side of the river.

Responders launched a boat and rescued the man. He was transported to a nearby hospital.