Man receives multiple charges after leading northeast Iowa sheriff's offices on chase

A man was arrested and charged with multiple offenses after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that crossed through multiple counties.

Richard Dennehey, 59, of Brainerd, Minn., was charged with eluding while intoxicated, a class D felony, operating while intoxicating, a serious misdemeanor, second offense possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, and driving while license revoked, a simple misdemeanor.

At around 12:26 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, the Bremer County Sheriff's Office received a request from their Fayette County counterparts to assist in a pursuit that was crossing into Bremer County. The entry point into the county was near the intersection of County Roads C33 and V62.

Officials said that Dennehey was operating the vehicle. He allegedly struck a patrol car during the chase, causing damage.

The chase continued through parts of Bremer County, ending in the 1800 block of 130th Street, east of Plainfield, when Dennehey was arrested.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and the Denver Police Department were also involved in the emergency response.

Dennehey is being held at the Bremer County jail on a $7,000 bond. The Bremer County Sheriff's Office said that more charges are pending.