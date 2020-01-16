Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting woman he met in Iowa City bar

A man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman he met at an Iowa City bar.

Johnson County District Court records say 35-year-old Andrew Wilson pleaded guilty Friday to kidnapping, sexual abuse and other crimes.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24. Wilson offered to drive the woman home Sept. 29, 2018, when the bar closed.

A criminal complaint says he instead drove them to a secluded spot south of Iowa City and sexually assaulted her.

The Gazette reported that the woman regained consciousness in a cornfield. She ran to a house, where a resident called 911 for her.