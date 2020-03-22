Man drowns near lock and dam on Mississippi River

One man drowned after the fishing boat he was in started taking on water near Lock and Dam 10 on the Mississippi River in Guttenberg.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources say the 14-foot fishing boat went into a restricted area near the low head dam around 1:30 pm on Saturday, March 21st. The boat began taking on water in the turbulent area.

The passenger, Shawn Oppenheimer, 54, of Quasqueton, went overboard. He did not have a life jacket on and drowned. The driver of the boat was able to get safely back to shore.

The Iowa DNR continues to investigate this drowning. Assisting in this incident were the Guttenberg Fire and Rescue, Guttenberg Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County, Wisconsin Fire and Rescue, Glen Haven, Wisconsin Fire and Rescue, and nearby fishermen providing quick access with their boats.

