Man left paralyzed in 50-car pileup leaves hospital

A man left paralyzed in a 50-car pileup on Interstate 80 is out of a hospital in time for the holidays.

On Dec. 9, near-whiteout conditions caused a crash on westbound I-80 near Altoona.

Craig Fleming, who was driving a dump truck at the time, was unable to stop the truck on a sheet of ice -- causing him to crash into cars and a semitrailer.

On Tuesday, Fleming told KCCI that he cannot remember anything from the crash.

"I have no recollection of what happened," Fleming said. "No recollection."

Fleming was transported to an intensive care unit. He was unable to speak or move immediately following the crash.

"It scared me to death," he said. "I thought I was lucky to be alive."

KCCI spoke to Fleming on Christmas Eve as he celebrated the holidays with his grandchildren.