Man killed in quarry accident near Garrison in Benton County

A man was killed in an accident at a Benton County quarry, according to law enforcement.

At around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, the Benton County Sheriff's Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of an employee trapped in a rock bin at Wendling Quarries, located just southeast of Garrison.

Officials said that a 30-year-old male from Vinton was killed due to the accident. His name was not yet released.

Garrison Fire and first responders, the Vinton Fire Department, North Benton Ambulance, Lifeguard, and the Benton County Medical Examiner assisted in the emergency response.