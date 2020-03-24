Man killed in ATV rollover crash near Nashua

One person was killed when an all-terrain vehicle rolled onto him near Nashua, according to law enforcement.

At around 2:57 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of an incident at 2970 Asherton Avenue, at the crossing with C&N Railroad.

Investigators believe that Larry Moine, 77, of Nashua, was attempting to light some grass on his property on fire near the railroad tracks. When he tried to drive his ATV up a steep embankment, it rolled onto him, killing him.

Nashua Police and Fire, the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office and rescue squad, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Iowa Department of Transportation all assisted in the emergency response.