Man killed, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Benton County

One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Benton County, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the Benton County Sheriff's Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Road E66, or 77th Street. It occurred around four miles west of Norway, according to officials.

Deputies said that they observed a collision between two vehicles that was nearly head-on.

A 21-year-old man from Blairstown was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Another man was taken to a local hospital with reportedly serious injuries, according to officials. No names were released by deputies.

The Norway Fire Department and First Responders, Blairstown Fire Department, Blairstown Ambulance, Belle Plaine Ambulance, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Benton County Medical Examiner assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.