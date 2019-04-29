Man killed in Poweshiek County crash Sunday morning

A single-vehicle crash killed one man Sunday morning in Poweshiek County.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area of Old Highway 6 and 230th Street.

According to a press release from Iowa State Patrol, Matthew Gibson, 46, was driving with passenger Jason Hayes, 37.

Gibson, of Brooklyn, Iowa, failed to navigate a turn and crashed into a ditch, rolling several times.

Hayes, of Guernsey, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, state patrol said. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

State patrol said Gibson was wearing his seatbelt. He was taken to Grinnell Hospital.