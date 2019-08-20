Man injured near Dubuque after falling out of moving pickup truck bed

A man who was riding in the back of a pickup truck was injured after falling out of it, officials said Tuesday night.

At around 7:04 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office received a call of an injury after a person fell out of a moving vehicle at 5974 Olde Massey Road. This is located southeast of Dubuque near the Mines of Spain Recreation Area.

An 82-year-old man was driving the truck out of a driveway while his 57-year-old son was sitting on the lowered tailgate at the back of the vehicle. The son slid off of the tailgate when the truck turned.

The son received a laceration to the head and was first taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, and then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

An investigation is ongoing.