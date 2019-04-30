Man injured in weekend highway shooting in Waterloo released from hospital

The passenger in the car that was hit by a bullet on U.S. Highway 218 has been released from the hospital following treatment for his injuries, a hospital official said on Tuesday.

MGN Online

Adam Kimball, 32, was a passenger in the car and was being treated for injuries at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. UI Health Care media relations director and spokesman Tom Moore said he has been released from the hospital.

Micalla Rettinger, 25, was struck by a bullet in the neck while driving on U.S. Highway 218 near the Greenhill Road exit in Waterloo at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. She later died from her injuries. A third passenger in the car was unharmed in the incident.

Waterloo Police are still investigating the shooting.