Man injured in December shooting dies, police awaiting autopsy for cause

A man who received significant injuries in a December 2018 shooting on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids has died, a family member said on Monday.

Ezekiel Phillips, 31 (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

Tyrice Douglas, 27, recently passed away. Police said that he sustained life-threatening injuries on December 19 at 1623 Park Towne Court NE. Cedar Rapids Police said they are awaiting results of an autopsy to see if the cause of death is related to the shooting.

Ezekiel Phillips, Jr., 31, is being held at the Linn County Jail on two charges of attempted murder, among others, in connection to the shooting of Douglas and another female victim.

No new charges have been filed at this time.