Man injured after brush pile ignites field fire in Dubuque County

A man required hospitalization for burns after an attempt to burn a pile of brush went out of control in Dubuque County.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were sent to a report of a fire causing injuries in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 52, located between Dubuque and St. Donatus.

Deputies believe that an 87-year-old man from Bellevue was attempting to burn a pile of brush when embers from the fire ignited a nearby cornfield. The man tried to put out the fire but was overcome by flames.

The man was taken to an Iowa City hospital via air ambulance for his burn injuries. There was no word on his condition.

A utility vehicle that the man was using also caught fire, causing an estimated $2,500 in damage.