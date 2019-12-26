Man in custody for reportedly shooting at Iowa State Patrol trooper

Sioux City Police say a suspect is now in custody as Iowa State Patrol investigates an incident on South Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City.

According to reports from ABC affiliate KCAU in Sioux City, the investigation involves a man who reportedly shot at an Iowa State Patrol trooper.

Police say the trooper was not hurt when it happened around 10 a.m. Thursday.

It took authorities about 45 minutes to arrest the man, who was found with a weapon.

Iowa State Patrol is the lead authority on this case and will release more information later.