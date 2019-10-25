Man in critical condition following shooting in Crawford County, Wisconsin

Authorities in Crawford County, Wisconsin, are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, a woman called authorities around 1:20 a.m., saying she and a 47-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle in a driveway when someone shot him in the head as they were leaving.

In a press release, deputies said the woman stated she and the victim met another man at a local tavern celebrating his birthday. The couple gave the man a ride to a cabin on Martin Lane in Eastman Township where he was staying because he was allegedly too intoxicated to drive.

When they arrived, the woman reportedly said all three people went into an RV, parked next to the cabin, and continued celebrating the man's birthday.

About 45 minutes later, police said the woman and the 47-year-old man were leaving when someone shot into the truck through the back window, hitting the man in the back of the head.

The man who was shot, of Monticello, Wisconsin, went to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office. The woman was not hurt.

The sheriff's office said a 47-year-old man, from Rosco, Illinois, was taken into custody and questioned. The La Crosse County Tactical Team and their BearCat assisted. Charges are possible.

The Wisconsin State crime lab and Wisconsin State Patrol are helping to process the scene. The shooting is still under investigation.