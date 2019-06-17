Man hurt in Dubuque shooting

Police said a shooting in Dubuque Sunday night injured at least one person.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 2400 block of White Street at approximately 10:23 p.m.

Police said a private vehicle took a man who had gunshot wounds to the hospital for treatment.

At last check, the victim was in surgery with serious injuries.

Police said they made one arrest in connection to the shooting but that person has not yet been charged.

Police have not yet released any names in the case at this time.

Investigators are still following up on several leads in the shooting.