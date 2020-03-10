Man gets prison for arson that targeted wife, her uncle in Buchanan County

A man who was found guilty earlier this year of setting a fire that injured two people at his eastern Iowa home has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Shane Heins was sentenced Tuesday in Buchannan County District Court. A jury convicted him in January of arson and two counts of attempted murder. He'd pleaded guilty before the trial to domestic abuse assault for shoving his stepdaughter.

Investigators say Heins set the fire March 2, 2019, in Independence in an effort to kill his wife, Christina Heins, and her uncle, Nick Necker.

Both were taken for treatment to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.