A man arrested for tearing down and burning an LGBTQ flag at a church in Ames will spend at least 15 years behind bars.

In November, a jury convicted Adolfo Martinez, 30, of a hate crime, third-degree harassment and being a habitual offender.

He told Des Moines station KCCI that he tore down the flag from the United Church of Christ in Ames and burned it because he opposed homosexuality.