Man gets 5 years for slamming pregnant girlfriend into wall

A Cedar Rapids man has been given five years in prison for slamming his pregnant girlfriend into a wall.

(Courtesy Photo)

The Gazette reports that 29-year-old Randelle Brown was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids. A jury convicted him Oct. 2 of domestic abuse assault, abuse assault, and other crimes.

Prosecutors say Brown grabbed the 25-year-old woman by the neck and slammed her against the wall on Jan. 22, 2018. He also slapped her face. She was 25 weeks pregnant at the time.

Prosecutors say he told her that if she tried to leave him he'd beat her again and that if she went to the police, he would kill her.