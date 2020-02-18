Man gets 11 years for drunken driving crash death of cousin

A northwest Iowa man has been given 11 years in prison for the drunken driving death of a cousin last year.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Darrick Toel was sentenced Monday. He'd pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while driving recklessly and to operating while intoxicated. Authorities estimate Darrick Toel was speeding at 90 mph July 1 on a rural highway just northeast of Sergeant Bluff when he lost control of his car and struck a tree.

Toel's passenger, 37-year-old Ryan Toel, of Struble, died two days later from his injuries.